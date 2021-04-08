Sterling and Wilson repays ₹402 cr inter-corporate loans

Sterling and Wilson Pvt Ltd (SWPL), a Shapoorji Pallonji Group company, has repaid ₹402 crore of outstanding inter-corporate loans, slashing its balance payable to ₹790 crore as on date.

SWPL and its subsidiary had an outstanding loan of ₹1,160 crore as on February 13, 2021. The dues were repaid by SWPL and its subsidiary Sterling and Wilson International FZE to Sterling and Wilson Solar Limited and its subsidiary Sterling and Wilson International Solar FZCO.

After the repayment, SWSL's balance term debt fell to ₹94 crore, while FZCO is term debt-free following repayment of ₹278 crore till date. SWSL and FZCO's outstanding term debt stood at ₹332 crore as on February 13, 2021, it said in a regulatory filing.