Sterling and Wilson Solar bags EPC contract in Australia for Rs 2600 crore

KinderPass: Personalised guide to grooming your child
A parenting app with customised tips based on machine intelligence; useful during Covid lockdown
Sterling and Wilson Solar Limited (SWSL)has bagged an Engineering Procurement Construction (EPC) contract in Australia for Rs 2,600 crore.
Further, the contract includes operation and maintenance which is estimated to be worth Rs 415 crore for 20 years, the company said in a statement.
This contract, its largest in Australia, comes within 15 months of setting up operations there.
With this order, the Shapoorji Pallonji backed company’s cumulative order book in Australia is estimated to be Rs 4,900 crore.
A substantial portion of the company’s international revenues for the current financial year will come from Australia, South America and the United States (US) where the construction of solar projects has now commenced, the company said. However, it did not provide details of the revenue breakup.
Bikesh Ogra – Director and Global CEO, Sterling and Wilson Solar Limited said, “This is our largest order in Australia and is a culmination of efforts to break new ground in countries like Australia, the United States and South America, where SWSL has invested in a strong team that is completely aligned with the local requirements."
SWSL has a presence in 25 markets. It also provides operations and maintenance services, for third party projects. Its main markets span Asia, Australia, West Asia, Africa, Europe, and the Americas.
Renewable projects in India, which also add up to the company’s revenues, have been allowed to restart now. SWSL is in the process of handing over Covid-19 seems to have passed and the Company is looking forward to increased activity in order booking and revenues, the company said.
Additionally, Sterling and Wilson has signed two projects in India with independent power producers which is valued at Rs 620 crore.
A parenting app with customised tips based on machine intelligence; useful during Covid lockdown
Rural women in Telangana are spearheading a revolution led by the ‘water aunties’
Amidst Covid-19, migrant labour holds the key to bountiful picking in Himachal Pradesh
Maruti Suzuki’s expanding partnership with Toyota Kirloskar Motor for contract manufacturing and joint ...
Want to tap into your savings to tide over the Covid-19 crisis? We suggest a pecking order, taking into ...
The Centre’s coronavirus contact-tracing app aims to keep a tab on citizens’ health
If the pandemic comes under control by June, there is a good possibility of equity and commodity markets ...
Investors with a medium-term horizon can buy the stock of Alembic Pharmaceuticals at current levels. The stock ...
The cash boxes are not jingling. And live performances have moved into the realm of wishful thinking. India’s ...
Classical musicians are stranded without their accompanists and live audiences — the alchemy they need to work ...
Lewis Carroll’s ‘Alice in Wonderland’ and Sukumar Ray’s ‘Haw-Jaw-Baw-Raw-Law’ see the world from a perspective ...
‘Cricket 2.0: Inside the T20 Revolution’, a new book by sports journalists Tim Wigmore and Freddie Wilde ...
From discovering neighbours right next door to slowing the pace of Tinder dating, the socialization process ...
Yeshoda and Rhea Karuturi’s Rose Bazaar delivers custom-packaged puja flowers
For every person who spruces up for a Zoom meeting is another who keeps the video off, liberated from the need ...
The web is alive with the sounds of music! As lockdown isolates us, lilting songs with positive lyrics are ...
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...
Farmers have reaped a bumper rabi harvest of 1 crore tonnes of paddy
Owing to the lockdown, the availability of jute for packaging could prove to be a problem, as mills have not ...
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...