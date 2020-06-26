Sterling and Wilson Solar’s US arm wins ₹747-crore contract

Sterling and Wilson Solar Solutions, Inc (SWSS), the US subsidiary of Sterling and Wilson Solar Ltd(SWSL), has won a ₹747-crore contract to construct a 194 MW project in the US. It is being developed by a leading sustainable energy company, and will be co-located in an area that has substantial wind development in operation, SWSL said in a statement.

Construction for the project will commence in September 2020 and it will be commissioned by November 2021. SWSL will be managing the entire execution for the PV project, and once commercially operational, the plant will produce solar energy to power 35,000 homes, saving approximately 275,000 tonnes of carbon emissions, it said.

Amit Jain, Country Head, SWSS, said: “The project will support concerns over climate change, create clean energy jobs, and save thousands of dollars in energy costs. It will also play a key role in transforming the state’s clean and renewable energy goals.”

SWSL has had a tough year — both in terms of profits and revenues, which were down in FY20, largely due to the pandemic. Recently, in its Q4 results, SWSL said that with the Covid situation relatively stabilising globally, it expects turnover and profitability in the current year will be better than last fiscal, provided the pandemic does not worsen.

SWSL, along with its subsidiaries, has commissioned numerous solar power projects globally and has around 9.2 GWp projects in various geographies. This portfolio includes a 1,177 MWp solar project in Abu Dhabi, one of the world’s largest single location solar PV plants, said the statement. SWSL also manages a portfolio of 7.4 GWp of O&M projects globally.