Sterling Holidays appoints Ramesh Ramanathan as CMD

The Board of Directors of Sterling Holiday Resorts Ltd appointed Ramesh Ramanathan as the Chairman of the company with effect from May 16.

Consequently, Ramanathan will now lead the company as Chairman and Managing Director. Ramanathan will be bringing his strategic vision and proven leadership experience to the new role.

He will focus on new acquisitions, expansion of the destination network through management contracts, enhancing the stature of the brand, digitisation of the business and growing the Nature Trails business, a press release from the company statement.