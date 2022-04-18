hamburger

Sterlite Power acquires 64% in MTCIL for fiber network

BL Mumbai Bureau | Updated on: Apr 18, 2022

MTCIL operates a 3,162 km of fiber network across 35 co-locations, serving telcos, ISPs, data centers

Sterlite Power, the power transmission infrastructure development company, has announced the acquisition of a 64.98 percent equity stake in Maharashtra Transmission Communication Infrastructure (MTCIL) from Sterlite Technologies.

MTCIL is a joint venture between Sterlite Power and Maharashtra State Electricity Transmission Company. It is a public-private partnership (PPP) for optical ground wire (OPGW) fiber networks operating on a BOOM (build, own, operate and maintain) model. MTCIL operates a fiber network of about 3,162 km across 35 co-locations, serving telcos, ISPs and data centers in Maharashtra.

Pratik Agarwal, Managing Director, Sterlite Power, said, “OPGW fiber networks offer a reliable data delivery solution and help leverage the existing power utility infrastructure for telecommunications purposes. We intend to replicate this PPP OPGW model in other parts of the country.”

Published on April 18, 2022
