Sterlite Power acquires 64% in MTCIL for fiber network

Sterlite Power, the power transmission infrastructure development company, has announced the acquisition of a 64.98 percent equity stake in Maharashtra Transmission Communication Infrastructure (MTCIL) from Sterlite Technologies.
MTCIL is a joint venture between Sterlite Power and Maharashtra State Electricity Transmission Company. It is a public-private partnership (PPP) for optical ground wire (OPGW) fiber networks operating on a BOOM (build, own, operate and maintain) model. MTCIL operates a fiber network of about 3,162 km across 35 co-locations, serving telcos, ISPs and data centers in Maharashtra.
Pratik Agarwal, Managing Director, Sterlite Power, said, “OPGW fiber networks offer a reliable data delivery solution and help leverage the existing power utility infrastructure for telecommunications purposes. We intend to replicate this PPP OPGW model in other parts of the country.”
