Sterlite Power acquires Lakadia Vadodara Transmission Project

Sterlite Power has acquired Lakadia Vadodara Transmission Project Limited (LVTPL) from PFC Consulting Limited. LVTPL is a Special Purpose Vehicle which was incorporated as a wholly owned subsidiary of PFC Consulting.

Sterlite Power had won this project through tariff-based competitive bidding process and would execute it under the Build, Own, Operate and Maintain (BOOM) model for 35 years in Gujarat, the company said in a statement. Financial details of the transaction were undisclosed.

The project involves laying 350 kms of 765 kV double-circuit transmission line connecting 765/400 kV Lakadia substation to Vadodara substation in Gujarat in 18 months. Pratik Agarwal, Managing Director, Sterlite Power said,“This is another resounding success for Sterlite Power. We are proud to be part of this energy-transition journey of the country and are fully geared to contribute to it with this and more such projects.”

The project is aligned to enable the country’s renewable energy target of installing 175 GW RE by 2022 and connects the wind energy zones of Bhuj in Gujarat to the load centres in the States of Gujarat and Maharashtra.