Sterlite Power acquires Lakadia Vadodara Transmission Project

Sennheiser IE 80S BT review: An expensive neckband for audiophiles
It’s not often that you come across audiophile earphones in the functional neckband design. In fact, I can’t ...
Sterlite Power has acquired Lakadia Vadodara Transmission Project Limited (LVTPL) from PFC Consulting Limited. LVTPL is a Special Purpose Vehicle which was incorporated as a wholly owned subsidiary of PFC Consulting.
Sterlite Power had won this project through tariff-based competitive bidding process and would execute it under the Build, Own, Operate and Maintain (BOOM) model for 35 years in Gujarat, the company said in a statement. Financial details of the transaction were undisclosed.
The project involves laying 350 kms of 765 kV double-circuit transmission line connecting 765/400 kV Lakadia substation to Vadodara substation in Gujarat in 18 months. Pratik Agarwal, Managing Director, Sterlite Power said,“This is another resounding success for Sterlite Power. We are proud to be part of this energy-transition journey of the country and are fully geared to contribute to it with this and more such projects.”
The project is aligned to enable the country’s renewable energy target of installing 175 GW RE by 2022 and connects the wind energy zones of Bhuj in Gujarat to the load centres in the States of Gujarat and Maharashtra.
It’s not often that you come across audiophile earphones in the functional neckband design. In fact, I can’t ...
Sarbjeet Singh helps provide food, free, to attendants of patients — through chapati donations by school ...
Now a micro entrepreneur, Ganeshi Meghwal recounts her struggle with child marriage and violence
A hygiene drive with ‘soap banks’ is helping school children in Bihar stay healthy
On Monday, the rupee (INR) strengthened marginally as it closed the session at 71.66 versus its previous day ...
Insurance policies with a saving component (endowment or money-back plans) are of two types — participating ...
While your child is ensured a lump-sum at a certain age, these plans are often expensive and offer low ...
Many firms had calculated lower tax outgo for H1, as suggested by Sept ordinance; Tax Bill tells a different ...
All eyes are on the fashion industry, not for the latest trends and collections, but for its increasingly ...
Thursday afternoon, the phone rings. It’s the landlord. “Majoola,” he says, “hullo!” He’s unable to say my ...
On November 30, 37 years ago, Michael Jackson’s Thriller was released, which went on to become the bestselling ...
Martin Scorsese’s ‘The Irishman’, a treatise on mortality, ageing and the loss of loved ones, is his finest ...
Kerala wants to be India’s creative hub where designers ideate, imagine and innovate for tomorrow
How Fujifilm has used its imaging strength to re-invent itself
Tech interventions are speeding a brand’s journey to the store
Storytelling meets consumer insights over a cup of coffee
Farmers, reeling under crop losses, feel the Centre’s crop insurance scheme is merely helping insurance firms ...
Undoubtedly 2019 will be a testing year for Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY), the flagship crop ...
When Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana was rolled out three years ago, insurers were excited and made a beeline ...
On a hot summer afternoon, the Mumbai Branch of National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) was jam-packed with a ...