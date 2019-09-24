Sterlite Power to use robots for high sensitive equipment installations

Vivo Z1x: The game has changed
Sterlite Power, a power transmission assets developer, will take the assistance of robots to install certain high sensitive equipments.
The company will use robotic technology for installation of optical ground wire on high voltage power transmission lines. An optical ground wire is a type of cable that is used in overhead power lines. This cable combines the functions of grounding and communications.
In the past, such an implementation was done by humans. The optical fiber acts as an insulator and is immune to power transmission line and lightning induction, amongst other functions.
Sterlite Power has implemented this technology at the 400 kV Gurgaon-Bhiwadi line.
"Increasing complexity of Grid operations significantly necessitates dynamic monitoring of Grid conditions on a real-time basis," said Pravin Agarwal, Group Chairman, Sterlite Power.
Sterlite Power delivers optical ground wire-based communication systems and delivers over 8000+ km of OPGW under live line conditions.
Sterlite Power is a global developer of power transmission infrastructure with projects of over 13,315 circuit kilometers and 23,885 MVA in India and Brazil.
