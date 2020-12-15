Storyteller Neelesh Misra launches Slow Products

Creative Stage V2: Setting the scene with elegant simplicity
A nifty little soundbar at a great price point.
Audio storyteller, entrepreneur and founder of the Slow Movement Neelesh Misra has launched a new venture called Slow Products Pvt Ltd. The venture aims to directly offer consumers products created by farmers, honeykeepers, artisans and other creators.
Slow Products are available on the e-commerce platform Slow Bazaar across 27,000 pin codes in the country and by next year will be available for overseas consumers. The product range includes honey, cookies, ghee, coconut oil, toys, and handicrafts among others.
The company said that it will share 10 per cent of net profits with the creators of these products, in a bid to incentivise them to keep the quality high and give them a sense of participation and pride.“In spirit, it is like ESOPS for farmers,” the company added.
Slow Products is part of The Slow Movement, an initiative that promotes an “unhurried and untainted way of life” through products, content, and experiences.
“With Slow Products, we are opening an entire universe of products which are pure and unadulterated and are created by unknown, invisible farmers, artists. There is a promise of the same values, integrity that we have in our content which will reflect in our products as well. It is about having something healthy, and in the process empowering the person who grew it,” Misra said in a statement.
A nifty little soundbar at a great price point.
A voluntary cardiac care service shows how Janaushadhi kendras can go much beyond selling low-cost medicines
What is needed to boost funding in renewable energy
Developments in the renewable sector this year can spur better future outcomes
While insurers reward you with higher sum insured, you can still enhance your existing policy for extra costs
Control your emotions — it will pay off
₹1369 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1358134513851400 Make use of intraday rallies to sell the stock while ...
The benchmark indices scaled new highs last week; traders should stay alert
A new book throws light on vaccine research, merits of competition, and how India fares in the scheme of ...
Author John le Carré thrived on espionage, in every sense of the word. A fan pays tribute to the man who ...
The Czech novelist looms large over the city he barely ever mentioned in his writings
Iqbal Chand Malhotra’s new book ‘Red Fear’ is a ready-reckoner of events that shaped China through centuries ...
How young businesses grabbed shelf and mind space during the pandemic
Wondrlab founder Saurabh Varma explains why and how his business will be driven by tech platforms
Defined by worry, 2020 also threw up newer consumer needs and, in turn, marketing opportunities
Burger loveA year after withdrawing it, McDonald’s India re-introduced the Chicken McGrill last month after a ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...