Companies

Storyteller Neelesh Misra launches Slow Products

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on December 15, 2020 Published on December 15, 2020

Audio storyteller, entrepreneur and founder of the Slow Movement Neelesh Misra has launched a new venture called Slow Products Pvt Ltd. The venture aims to directly offer consumers products created by farmers, honeykeepers, artisans and other creators.

Slow Products are available on the e-commerce platform Slow Bazaar across 27,000 pin codes in the country and by next year will be available for overseas consumers. The product range includes honey, cookies, ghee, coconut oil, toys, and handicrafts among others.

The company said that it will share 10 per cent of net profits with the creators of these products, in a bid to incentivise them to keep the quality high and give them a sense of participation and pride.“In spirit, it is like ESOPS for farmers,” the company added.

Slow Products is part of The Slow Movement, an initiative that promotes an “unhurried and untainted way of life” through products, content, and experiences.

“With Slow Products, we are opening an entire universe of products which are pure and unadulterated and are created by unknown, invisible farmers, artists. There is a promise of the same values, integrity that we have in our content which will reflect in our products as well. It is about having something healthy, and in the process empowering the person who grew it,” Misra said in a statement.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on December 15, 2020
startups
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.