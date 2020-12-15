Storyteller Neelesh Misra launches Slow Products

Audio storyteller, entrepreneur and founder of the Slow Movement Neelesh Misra has launched a new venture called Slow Products Pvt Ltd. The venture aims to directly offer consumers products created by farmers, honeykeepers, artisans and other creators.

Slow Products are available on the e-commerce platform Slow Bazaar across 27,000 pin codes in the country and by next year will be available for overseas consumers. The product range includes honey, cookies, ghee, coconut oil, toys, and handicrafts among others.

The company said that it will share 10 per cent of net profits with the creators of these products, in a bid to incentivise them to keep the quality high and give them a sense of participation and pride.“In spirit, it is like ESOPS for farmers,” the company added.

Slow Products is part of The Slow Movement, an initiative that promotes an “unhurried and untainted way of life” through products, content, and experiences.

“With Slow Products, we are opening an entire universe of products which are pure and unadulterated and are created by unknown, invisible farmers, artists. There is a promise of the same values, integrity that we have in our content which will reflect in our products as well. It is about having something healthy, and in the process empowering the person who grew it,” Misra said in a statement.