Strand Life Sciences, genomics-based research and diagnostics company, on Wednesday, launched a new line of genomic-based tests for preventive wellness - Strand Genomic Wellness.

It aims to help individuals understand and manage their disease better, said the company. It added that as the first offering of the program, it has introduced the ‘Genomic Health Insight’ report to help individuals understand how their personal genomic variations might influence their risk for a broad range of diseases with 30-100 per cent heritability.

“Genomics is advancing at a breakneck pace, and the genomic wellness initiative will bring these advances to Indian consumers, beginning with inherited insights, and eventually, covering evolving insights that reflect the dynamic of the ageing body,” said Ramesh Hariharan, CEO, and co-founder, Strand Life Sciences.

According to the company, the screening helps to understand the risk of developing certain inherited diseases, identify risks to progeny, provide a catalog of genomic variants in 20,000 genes for life, and access new research findings on these variations, as and when they arise.

A recent study published by Mayo Clinic Proceedings indicates that nearly 1 in 8 people who underwent predictive genomic testing found that they had a genetic risk for a health condition and may be able to manage it better with preventive care, said the company

