Strata raises Rs 140 crore to invest in three warehousing properties

Strata, a tech-enabled fractional investment platform for premium commercial real estate, has raised ₹140 crore for three grade-A warehousing properties.

Strata Avigna Warehousing I and II, situated in Hosur, received 100 per cent commitment from investors within 42 days of its launch, while the pharma warehousing asset in Bengaluru was closed within seven days. The consortium of assets collectively computed for a total of 0.7 million square feet of warehousing space.

“With global supply chains diversifying away from China to India, greater penetration of e-commerce, faster shift to 3PL (third party logistics), and companies eyeing higher inventory levels, we foresee a 30 per cent growth in warehousing facilities in the coming years,” said Sudarshan Lodha, Founder of Strata.

The assets are expected to offer investors an average rental yield anywhere between 9.5 per cent and 10 per cent YoY.

The company raised the funding from a diversified set of more than 500 investors across High Networth Individuals, family offices, top management from fortune 500 companies, retail and institutional, among others. Besides, the assets also secured tremendous traction from the non-resident Indian community and from investors across tier-II towns.