Strides Pharma Science and Orbicular Pharmaceutical Technologies Private Limited (Orbicular) will jointly develop, manufacture, and commercialise nasal sprays for global markets. The partnership will commercialise four nasal sprays with a combined global IQVIA market size in excess of $400 million.

Orbicular, a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on research and product development, will use its expertise in drug delivery and formulation to develop nasal sprays for global markets. It has deployed a thorough product design approach to ensure the nasal sprays are robust, following “Quality-by-Design” principles.

Also read: Services PMI jumps to near 13-year high at 62 in April

Some of its product development and licensing track records span various complex injectables, topicals, ophthalmic, parenteral, nasal spray, and inhalation product assets.

Strides will commercialise these nasal sprays across the market using its commercial engine in the US, Europe, and several other markets. The products will be manufactured at its New York facility, which has comprehensive capabilities for nasal spray manufacturing in the unit dose and multi-dose formats, including for controlled substances.

According to the company, the site has been in operation for four decades with approval from the USFDA and Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and a strong compliance track record. Strides acquired this facility in October 2021 from Endo Inc.