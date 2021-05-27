Strides Pharma Science posts ₹43.74 cr Q4 profits

Vivo X60 Pro+: A piece of executive elegance
Strides Pharma Science Limited, backed by strong emerging markets business, has posted ₹43.74 crore profits for the fourth-quarter (Q4) of 2020-21 on consolidated basis as against a loss of ₹206.56 crore posted in the same period last year.
The company’s total income for Q4 is up 44.83 per cent for Q4 at ₹921.54 crore as against ₹636.29 crore posted last year.
The company has disclosed that the figures for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 and March 31, 2020 are the balancing figures between audited figures in respect to full financial years and the published unaudited year to date figures up to the end of the third quarter of the relevant financial year, which are subjected to limited review.
The Board of Directors of the company have recommended a final dividend of ₹2.50 per equity share of ₹10 each for the financial year ended March 31, 2021.
Commenting on the performance, Dr R Ananthanarayanan, Managing Director & CEO, said, “Amidst a tough operating environment, we are pleased to have delivered a healthy performance across all businesses in FY21. Our regulated markets franchise which now contributes 80 percent of revenues has seen significant ramp up in FY21 growing 21 percent YoY inline with our outlook. The emerging markets business witnessed a strong bounce back in FY21 benefitting from the launch of TLD albeit at lower gross margins.”
“Our revenue during the year has grown 29 percent YoY to ₹3,330.8 crore with an EBITDA growth of 67 percent to ₹649.7 crore. EBITDA margin for FY21 was at 19.5 percent, a healthy expansion of 450bps YoY despite a significant cost increase of ₹129.3 crore from logistics and failure to supply largely owing to Covid-19 related disruptions. While in the near term we are witnessing operational challenges owing to a rampant second wave of Covid-19 in India, we believe we have all the strategic pivots in place to continue on our growth momentum and deliver strong financial outcomes for our stakeholders over the next three years,” he added.
