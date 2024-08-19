Strides Pharma Science Limited announced today that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Strides Alathur Private Limited, has received an Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for its formulations facility in Alathur, Chennai.

The EIR confirms the successful conclusion of a Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) inspection conducted from April 1–5, 2024.

The shares of Strides Pharma Science Limited were trading at ₹1,298.15 down by ₹14.70 or (1.12 per cent) on NSE at 11:55 am on Monday.

The USFDA classified the inspection outcome as “Voluntary Action Indicated” (VAI). This facility, which produces tablets and capsules for the U.S. and other regulated markets, is crucial for Strides’ current and future product offerings in the United States.