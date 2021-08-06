Strides Pharma to acquire arms of Endo in the US for $24 mn

Staying a notch ahead of the pandemic
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
Strides Pharma Science Ltd said on Friday said its wholly-owned subsidiaries have entered into agreements with subsidiaries of global speciality pharma company Endo International plc to acquire its manufacturing facility at Chestnut Ridge, New York, for $24 million.
The new portfolio has 20 commercial products and a basket of dormant ANDAs (abbreviated new drug applications) that are expected to fast track Strides’ new product launch strategy for US markets, as per the communique.
The cumulative addressable market for the acquired portfolio was $4.7 billion as of May 2021, said the company. The transaction, which is expected to close in CY2021, would be financed by a combination of internal accruals and debt financing. The Endo facility at Chestnut Ridge has an annual capacity of 2 billion units across semi-solids, liquids, nasal sprays along with oral solids.
Also read: Strides Pharma partners with Nasdaq listed TLC to launch Liposomal Amphotericin B
“This site mirrors the capabilities of our flagship facility at Bengaluru and will help further de-risk our manufacturing footprint,” Strides further said.
Dr R Ananthanarayanan, Managing Director & CEO, Strides said, “Over the last few years our US business has witnessed a healthy growth momentum and has now attained a critical scale. The acquisition announced today is a strategic fit for the business and will help further accelerate our growth momentum for the US market.”
With this acquisition, Strides would have doubled its US portfolio with the potential to launch 5-6 new products each quarter going forward. “On completion of the transaction, our immediate focus will be on seamless integration of people and the acquired assets onto Strides platform,” he added.
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
Misinformation and the infodemic fuelled vaccine hesitancy in some countries
With the impact of the pandemic going down to some extent, air travel for leisure has increased dramatically.
India needs to produce its own commercial aircraft to forge ahead
Keen on netting some US tech stocks? There’s a flourishing ecosystem of companies beyond the biggies. Here’s ...
Investors’ focus will be on July month auto sales numbers, RBI’s MPC meeting, rupee movement and crude oil ...
Course correction provides an opportunity
The fund’s top holdings have delivered healthy returns over the past one year
Smart farming with no soil and a controlled environment has a promising market
Inspired by the Tokyo Olympics, here is a round-up of podcasts that celebrate sports and those who devote ...
Nothing about it is quick or simple. Meats need days of marination, spices are ground from scratch, and ...
Senior citizens have put up a good show at the Olympic Games
The Seematti CEO’s new brand — launched in her own name — is weaving a new story for silk, beyond sarees
Much before Branson and Bezos, brands have propelled themselves into space in a bid to captivate viewers
The biggest games on the planet, the Olympics, have begun. However, the mega event, being described as the ...
The pandemic has led to “touch starvation”. Isobar, the digital agency from the house of Dentsu India, has ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...