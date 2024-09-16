SJS Enterprises, a company specialising in decorative aesthetics, allegedly terminated 192 permanent employees illegally from its manufacturing facilities in Agra and Kaval Village, Kengeri Hobli, Bengaluru South, on July 8, 2024. The affected workers have been on hunger strike since September 3 in Bengaluru.

The company reportedly withheld workers’ salaries and other benefits. The workers formed a trade union - SJS Enterprises Ltd Workers’ Union - after their requests were ignored. This move has led to increased tensions with the management, resulting in 17 workers being suspended on disciplinary grounds, Rajnikanth, President of the SJS Workers’ Union, told businessline.

“The workers have lost hope in the management,” said Santhosh H., General Secretary of the union. Of the 17 suspensions, 8 were terminated without an inquiry, three were suspended, and four were terminated following an incomplete inquiry, he said.

In addition, 175 workers have been temporarily suspended for refusing to work, noted Rajnikanth. These employees have been replaced by contract workers, he said.

Further, the union alleges that by failing to inform the NSE and BSE about the ongoing workers’ strike, the management has not complied with SEBI disclosure norms .

The workers have been on a relay-hunger fast since September 3. “10-12 people have been hospitalised so far,” he added.

Businessline reached out to the company for comment, which went unanswered till press time.

The Bengaluru-based company provides design-to-delivery aesthetics solutions for the automotive and consumer appliances industries. It produces automotive graphics, chrome-plated molded plastics, and logos for decorative needs. Its client include TVS Motors, Whirlpool, Samsung, Godrej, Panasonic, Honda Motorcycles and Scooters, Bajaj Auto, Tata Motors, Mahindra & Mahindra.