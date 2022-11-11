State-run NHPC’s consolidated net profit rose 15 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹1,536 crore for the July-September quarter helped by strong operating performance.

The hydro power generator’s net profit, on a sequential basis, rose 48 per cent from ₹1,039 crore in Q1 FY23.

NHPC’s consolidated total income rose 11 per cent y-o-y to ₹3,529 crore in July-September of FY23. On a quarter-on-quarter basis, the income rose 18 per cent.

Generation for the Q2 FY23 quarter and the half year is the highest ever at 10,138 million units (MU) and 18,303 MU, respectively. The overall Plant Availability Factor (PAF) of the power stations of the company for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2022 is also the highest ever at 99.87 per cent and 99.23 per cent, respectively on a standalone basis, the Power Ministry said in a statement on Friday.

NHPC’s total installed capacity is 7,071 megawatts (MW) (including Wind and Solar) through its 24 power stations, which also includes 1,520 MW through subsidiary.

In a result filing to exchanges, NHPC said, “The group has utilised MAT credit of ₹210.75 crore and ₹342.45 crore during the quarter (Q2 FY23) and half year ended September 30, 2022 respectively (Corresponding previous quarter ₹3.45 crore and half year ₹7.97 crore).”

NHPC registered its highest ever half yearly standalone profit after tax (PAT) of ₹2,483 crore against (₹2,217 crore). Its consolidated PAT for the H1 FY23 was ₹2,575 crore which was 15 per cent higher than the consolidated PAT of ₹2,243 crore a year-ago.