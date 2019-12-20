STT GDC India inaugurates its 15th data centre in Bengaluru

2019: When healthcare suffered a political scare
Uncertainties add stress to an already strained system
STT Global Data Centres India Private Ltd (STT GDC India) expanded its national network with the inauguration of its 15th data centre in Bengaluru.
The 18MW, data centre is spread over 4,00,000 sq ft, at Whitefield, is its third in Bengaluru. It is designed to meet the highest benchmark in green practices and is built from ground up, drawing on STT GDC India’s combined design, construction, engineering, and operations expertise. It can cater to the modern day high-density computing needs of its customers for mobility, e-commerce, IoT, cloud and big data.
Over ₹600 crore will be invested in phases into building the state-of-the-art, purpose-built data centre at approximately ₹30 crore–₹45 crore of investment per MW.
“Bengaluru is a hub for many start-ups as well as ITES, e-commerce, biotech and fintech entities. As the city’s largest operational data centre, I’m excited to announce that STT Bengaluru DC-3 marks the first data centre to be inaugurated as part of our multi-megawatt capacity expansion across India. The new facility is also backed by our commitment to providing best-in-class data centre infrastructure for varied retail and wholesale clients” said Sumit Mukhija, CEO – STT GDC India
The latest expansion increases the power capacity to over 90 MW of critical IT load across eight cities. The wide array of connectivity options comprise configuration alternatives, including shared rack space, individual racks and cage. STT Bengaluru DC-3 will deliver bespoke solutions suiting customised needs and multi-megawatt dedicated spaces catering to retail and wholesale customers.
A joint venture between ST Telemedia Global Data Centres and Tata Communications, STT Global Data Centres India Private Limited is a data centre service provider with one of the largest data centre footprints in the country. It serves over 1,000 customers including Fortune 500 companies and now operates three of the country’s largest data centre facilities in Pune, Chennai and Bengaluru.
