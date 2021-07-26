Study finds how migrants become unofficial brand ambassadors for FMCG firms

Staying a notch ahead of the pandemic
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
Reverse migration to villages during Covid pandemic may help FMCG companies grow their presence in rural markets with migrants becoming their unofficial brand ambassadors, found a study by two India-born business school researchers from National University of Singapore and Stanford University in the US.
In developing economies like India, the majority of rural consumer spending goes to unbranded products that are affordable. However, once migrants gain exposure to brands in cities, they are likely to seek the same brands even after returning to villages, the researchers Vishal Narayan of NUS and Shreya Kankanhalli of Stanford said in their paper published in the Journal of Marketing recently.
Also read: Hunger crisis forces even middle class Indians to line up for rations
The study titled “The Economic and Social Impacts of Migration on Brand Expenditure: Evidence from Rural India” probed how rural consumers in India shift their expenditures towards branded consumption once they are exposed to brands while living in urban areas.
When Covid-19 disrupted work patterns and increased investment in rural employment, most of over 45 crore migrants in India returned to their villages. Consumer goods companies viewed this as an opportunity to grow their presence in rural markets, with migrants serving as unofficial brand ambassadors to home communities.
Agreeing with the findings, Mayank Shah, Senior Category Head of Parle Products said, “With reverse migration during the two waves of the pandemic, people working in urban centres carried back the habits of consuming branded and packaged food products to rural regions. Not only did they continue those habits in their villages, they also introduced those habits to their families and relatives. We have seen strong traction from rural India for low-unit packs of certain varieties of biscuits which were earlier only being consumed in urban regions.”
Also read: India must strengthen food security quickly
Just last month, Parle Products has ventured into the packaged flour segment with a key focus to tap into the rural demand. “Due to the pandemic, consumers, even in rural regions, want to limit their frequency of trips to the local miller. Once they get used to the packaged atta they continue with it due to convenience,” Shah added. FMCG companies have also been focusing on increasing direct distribution in rural regions in a big way.
The researchers suggested that migration can affect brand expenditures through two major pathways. First, migrants who obtain better economic opportunities might send money or goods in-kind to the sending household. These “economic remittances” can increase the rural families’ ability to consume more expensive products that increase their social status in their village.
Secondly, as migrants become more settled in their new destinations, they can share information on urban lifestyles, aspirations, and behaviours with their families back home. This form of information diffusion, termed “social remittances,” can be powerful in overcoming rural households’ uncertainty and persuading them towards brands.
Also read: Trade unions, industries paint a grim picture of employment scenario
The researchers conducted a large-scale field survey of 434 rural families across 30 villages across the States which are known to have high rates of rural-urban migration and found quantitative evidence supporting both of these pathways.
Piyush Patnaik, MD of Cargill oil business in India, in an earlier conversation had told BusinessLine, that “the shift from loose oil to packaged oil has got further accelerated during the pandemic in practically all parts of the country including rural regions.” He added that growing availability and awareness of branded products as well as increase in rural incomes will further fuel the growth of packaged food industry.
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
Misinformation and the infodemic fuelled vaccine hesitancy in some countries
With the impact of the pandemic going down to some extent, air travel for leisure has increased dramatically.
India needs to produce its own commercial aircraft to forge ahead
Take your pick from the top retirement funds. Toppers in aggressive and conservative hybrid, and flexi-cap ...
The Sensex and Nifty 50 are range-bound and have paused at the upper band. Stay alert
Performance depends on successful identification of stage of business cycle and portfolio allocation
Covid has taught everyone that challenges could come at any time with amplified magnitude
All eyes are on the Olympics, but away from the glare in England, a new format tournament threatens to disrupt ...
When changing jobs, upright professionals should communicate their decision to resign with truth and honesty, ...
Gyles Brandreth’s biography is an anecdote-filled final portrait of the ever-practical duke
The Nobel laureate found out that welfare economics was a non-subject at Cambridge
The Seematti CEO’s new brand — launched in her own name — is weaving a new story for silk, beyond sarees
Much before Branson and Bezos, brands have propelled themselves into space in a bid to captivate viewers
The biggest games on the planet, the Olympics, have begun. However, the mega event, being described as the ...
The pandemic has led to “touch starvation”. Isobar, the digital agency from the house of Dentsu India, has ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...