Subhash Kumar assumes additional charge as ONGC CMD

Subhash Kumar, Director (Finance), Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd, has assumed additional charge of the post of Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) on Thursday upon the superannuation of incumbent CMD Shashi Shanker.

The Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas issued the appointment order on Tuesday, ONGC said in a statement.

A veteran with over 36 years of experience across the exploration & Production value chain, Kumar first joined ONGC in 1985 as a Finance and Accounts Officer.

He also had a long stint at ONGC Videsh, the overseas arm of ONGC, when he played a key role in evaluation and acquisition of many overseas assets, the statement added.

During 2017, Kumar served a brief stint with Petronet LNG Limited as its Director (Finance).

Outgoing CMD Shanker, who took over the reins of the country's most profitable public-sector company in October 2017, retires as an industry veteran with nearly four decades of experience under his belt.