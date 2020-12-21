SucSEED raises ₹40 crore, anounces first close of debut fund

SucSEED, a venture capital angel fund, has raised ₹40 crore, with a few angel investors, top corporate executives, family offices and family Trusts participating in this round. This is part of the ₹100-crore maiden fund that SucSEED plans to build to invest in start-ups quite early in their journey.

The fund addresses the under-served formal fund needs of seed-stage tech start-ups.

The investment firm has also announced investments into three start-ups — Stargate, Auris, and Freestand for investment. It has signed term sheets with the three entities.

“We are planning to complete raising ₹100 crore in the next six months. We would have invested the funds in the next 2-3 years,” Ramesh Loganathan, Co-founder of the Fund, told BusinessLine.

SucSEED targets to cover 50 start-ups “till they become large enterprises over their three-stage” funding thesis, with firm willing to take part in the follow-up investment rounds.

“The response has been overwhelming to our first closing of the maiden ₹100-crore,” Vikrant Varshney, Co-founder and Managing Partner of Fund, said.

“Stargate is a direct-to-retail (D2R) cross-border platform for curated lifestyle products. While Auris is an AI-powered insights platform. It curates insights in real-time to capture, enrich and analyse data,” he said.

The third start-up, Freestand, is a marketing technology platform. It lets FMCG (fast moving consumer goods) brands to deliver physical product samples to digitally targeted customers.

“We have short-listed three start-ups in health tech and regulatory technology, where the due-diligence is still under way. Our goal is to close 20 investments a year,” he added.