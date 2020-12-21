SucSEED raises ₹40 crore, anounces first close of debut fund

Packing batteries with more punch
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
SucSEED, a venture capital angel fund, has raised ₹40 crore, with a few angel investors, top corporate executives, family offices and family Trusts participating in this round. This is part of the ₹100-crore maiden fund that SucSEED plans to build to invest in start-ups quite early in their journey.
The fund addresses the under-served formal fund needs of seed-stage tech start-ups.
The investment firm has also announced investments into three start-ups — Stargate, Auris, and Freestand for investment. It has signed term sheets with the three entities.
“We are planning to complete raising ₹100 crore in the next six months. We would have invested the funds in the next 2-3 years,” Ramesh Loganathan, Co-founder of the Fund, told BusinessLine.
SucSEED targets to cover 50 start-ups “till they become large enterprises over their three-stage” funding thesis, with firm willing to take part in the follow-up investment rounds.
“The response has been overwhelming to our first closing of the maiden ₹100-crore,” Vikrant Varshney, Co-founder and Managing Partner of Fund, said.
“Stargate is a direct-to-retail (D2R) cross-border platform for curated lifestyle products. While Auris is an AI-powered insights platform. It curates insights in real-time to capture, enrich and analyse data,” he said.
The third start-up, Freestand, is a marketing technology platform. It lets FMCG (fast moving consumer goods) brands to deliver physical product samples to digitally targeted customers.
“We have short-listed three start-ups in health tech and regulatory technology, where the due-diligence is still under way. Our goal is to close 20 investments a year,” he added.
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
To fix a broken bone, doctors often harvest another bone from the patient’s body or from someone else. It ...
Superconductors from IIScScientists at IISc Bangalore have invented a device with a nanocrystal structure ...
Engineering and construction giant L&T has won a licence from the Council of Scientific & Industrial ...
Only companies with high profit margins made the cut
You can act now on your desire to buy a house, provided you have a stable occupation and steady cash flows
The bellwether indices are at new peaks; weakness can emerge at higher levels. Stay watchful
The REIT fund-of-fund is the first one in India to invest in international REITs
For the past nine months, the people of Goa have been dealing with more than just the pandemic. The ...
Shashi Tharoor’s new book provides an analytical overview of patriotism to readers grappling with swiftly ...
Breaking is now an Olympic sport and the news has Bengaluru’s b-boys and b-girls floored
My sister S, who lives in Connecticut, sends me a text message: “Informal opinion survey: What would you ...
How young businesses grabbed shelf and mind space during the pandemic
Wondrlab founder Saurabh Varma explains why and how his business will be driven by tech platforms
Defined by worry, 2020 also threw up newer consumer needs and, in turn, marketing opportunities
Burger loveA year after withdrawing it, McDonald’s India re-introduced the Chicken McGrill last month after a ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...