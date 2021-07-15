Sudhanshu Vats joins Pidilite as Deputy MD

Pidilite Industries on Thursday announced that Sudhanshu Vats will join the company as Deputy Managing Director, effective September 1, 2021.

Sudhanshu Vats, an alumnus of IIM-Ahmedabad and NIT Kurukshetra, has a career of 30 years spanning diverse organisations like Unilever, Castrol, and Viacom18. More recently, he has worked with EPL (formerly known as Essel Propack).

MB Parekh, Executive Chairman of Pidilite said, “Sudhanshu is a welcome addition to Pidilite’s leadership team. His talent and experience will be of great value to Pidilite.”