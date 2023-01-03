SUGAR Cosmetics announced the appointment of Nirav Jagad as the Chief People Officer (CPO) to oversee all aspects of the company’s talent and culture initiatives.

He was earlier part of the leadership team that scaled Nykaa and was serving as its CHRO.

“With experience spanning various sectors like eCommerce, consulting, manufacturing and infrastructure, he brings on board his diverse expertise in talent management processes to attract, develop and retain high-quality talent,” the company said in a statement. His previous stints have been in companies such as Randstad, Cerebrus Consultants and IL&FS and has also been an advisor to assist early-stage startups with scaling.

“In this role he will drive strategic and transformational results while working closely with the leadership of the company and its diverse cross-functional team across India. This would include overall people operations, employee wellbeing and culture building - with a tech-driven employee experience and talent value proposition,” the statement added.

Vineeta Singh, Co-founder, and CEO, SUGAR Cosmetics, said, “We are excited to have a seasoned professional like Nirav on board with us and this underwrites our commitment to making SUGAR one of the best places to build careers at. While the brand has emerged as a cult favourite among Gen Z and millennials, it is critical to constantly innovate and build an organizational culture that values independence, creativity and growth at the same time.“

Jagad, Chief People Officer, SUGAR Cosmetics, said, “I believe the company is at a unique inflection point as SUGAR has emerged as one of the top 3 makeup brands in India. I look forward to working closely with Vineeta Singh, Kaushik Mukherjee, the leadership team and our people team to help SUGAR seize this outsized opportunity and create sustained value for our workforce, consumers, partners and investors.”