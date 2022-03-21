Suguna Foods announces management rejig

Suguna Foods, one of India's largest poultry conglomerates, on Monday appointed Vignesh Soundararajan as its new Managing Director effective from April 1, 2022. In his new role, Soundararajan will lead the Farm, Feed & Process Food Division of Suguna Foods operations in India.

In addition to this, he will also power the company’s expansion within the poultry segment and focus on strengthening the footprints of the brand across the nation. The current Managing Director and co-founder, GB Sundararajan, will continue to be associated with Suguna Foods as part of the Board, said a company press release.

Soundararajan joined Suguna Foods as a Management Trainee and now has risen to the level of the Managing Director. As part of his current role, Executive Director, he launched Delfrez, Suguna Foods' retail division, which catapulted the retail segment in South India. He contributed to the company’s transformation by fostering innovation, bridging technology and positioning the brand to have a stronger consumer impact, the release said.