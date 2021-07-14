Suman Mishra is the new CEO of Mahindra Electric Mobility

Mahindra Electric Mobility Ltd (MEML) announced the appointment of Suman Mishra as the Chief Executive Officer with effect from August 14, 2021. Mishra takes over from Mahesh Babu, MD and CEO, who has decided to pursue opportunities outside Mahindra Group.

Mishra, till recently the Senior Vice-President – Business Transformation, Insights and Analytics for the Automotive Sector, will also be the Chief Executive-Designate for the last-mile mobility business. She will report to Rajesh Jejurikar, Executive Director, Auto and Farm Sectors, Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd.

“Suman is an accomplished business leader with the global experience of leading transformation projects across multiple sectors. Electric mobility is a key focus area for us, and we have put in place a robust strategy to capitalise on opportunities in last-mile mobility and launch our Born EV platform. I am confident that Suman will help us achieve our growth targets. I wish her the best in her new role,” Jejurikar said.

According to a press release from the company, Mishra has 20 years of global experience in sales, manufacturing, purchasing, products, costs, and supply chain. She joined Mahindra Group in 2015 as Senior VP in the Group Strategy Office for the areas of automotive business, agri, hospitality, real estate, and electric vehicles. She was previously with Cipla and McKinsey.