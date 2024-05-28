Sumitomo Chemical India Ltd on Monday reported a 52 per cent increase in its consolidate net profit to ₹109.89 crore in the quarter ended March.
Its net profit stood at ₹72.12 crore in the year-ago period.
Total income rose to ₹700.90 crore in the fourth quarter of the last fiscal from ₹668.05 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year, according to a regulatory filing.
During 2023-24 fiscal, the company's net profit fell to ₹369.74 crore from ₹502.20 crore in the preceding year.
Total income declined to ₹2,939.61 crore in the last fiscal from ₹3,555.81 crore in the 2022-23 fiscal.
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.