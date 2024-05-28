Sumitomo Chemical India Ltd on Monday reported a 52 per cent increase in its consolidate net profit to ₹109.89 crore in the quarter ended March.

Its net profit stood at ₹72.12 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income rose to ₹700.90 crore in the fourth quarter of the last fiscal from ₹668.05 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year, according to a regulatory filing.

During 2023-24 fiscal, the company's net profit fell to ₹369.74 crore from ₹502.20 crore in the preceding year.

Total income declined to ₹2,939.61 crore in the last fiscal from ₹3,555.81 crore in the 2022-23 fiscal.