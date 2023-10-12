SUN Mobility, a provider of sustainable urban mobility solutions, has forged a partnership with the electric vehicle (EV) start-up Bluwheelz to introduce more than 15,000 electric two-wheeler vehicles and 1,000 electric three-wheelers in all major metropolitan cities within the next 12 months.

Under this collaboration, SUN Mobility will integrate its cutting-edge EV technology into the EV start-up’s vehicle fleet. Additionally, the urban mobility solutions provider plans to retrofit BluWheelz’s existing four-wheeler loader fleet into electric, with a target of retrofitting 1,000 vehicles within the next 12 months.

The deployment has already begun in Delhi, with nearly 500 EVs now operational. Soon, it will extend to other cities, including Bengaluru and Hyderabad, a release said.

Revolutionise urban mobility

Anant Badjatya, CEO of SUN Mobility, expressed the significance of this partnership, stating, “Our collaboration with Bluwheelz is a significant step forward in our mission to revolutionise urban mobility. We are now conducting over one million swaps every month, and with partners like Bluwheelz, we will empower more people to opt for sustainable transportation options, ultimately making our cities cleaner and more livable.”

The company currently has a network of approximately 600 swap stations across the country, Badjatya added.

Sanjiv Gupta, Chairman of Bluwheelz, emphasised their commitment to providing logistics solutions that prioritise both efficiency and environmental responsibility. He noted that their partnership with SUN Mobility aligns perfectly with their mission toward a more sustainable and eco-friendly future in mid- and last-mile logistics.