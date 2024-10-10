SUN Mobility has appointed Anant Badjatya as the CEO of its joint venture firm, Indofast Swap Energy Pvt. Ltd, a joint venture between Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) and SUN Mobility.

Anant, the former CEO of SUN Mobility brings over 20 years of experience in the energy and automotive sectors. He will lead Indofast Energy’s target to establish an extensive battery-swapping network leveraging Indian Oil’s network of over 37,000 fuel stations across India.

The joint venture expects to scale up to over 10,000 battery-swapping stations over 40 cities in next 3 years and aims to to establish and deploy one of the largest battery-swapping infrastructure networks by 2030.

“We would like to be synonymous with India’s mobility revolution and a household name for 2 and 3-wheeler customers,” said the newly appointed CEO Anant.

The Bengaluru-based company looks to capitalise on IOCL’s vast network of over 37,000 fuel stations and SUN Mobility’s technology, making EV charging as convenient as refuelling.