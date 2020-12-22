SUN Mobility to set up 100 Swap Points in Bengaluru

Packing batteries with more punch
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
SUN Mobility, a leading provider of electric mobility solutions and services, on Tuesday announced plans to roll out 100 battery swapping stations, called Swap Points™, in Bengaluru by the end of 2021.
In a virtual event, the Chief Minister of Karnataka, BS Yediyurappa, formally launched SUN Mobility’s swapping network in Bengaluru. As of today, four Swap Points™ are available at IOCL outlets in Indiranagar, Jayanagar, Koramangala and HSR Layout.
SUN Mobility also announced its partnership with the City’s MetroRide, a sustainable and environment friendly shared mobility solution focussed on first and last mile connectivity for Metro rail. MetroRide’s fleet of electric three-wheelers will make use of SUN Mobility’s Swap Points™.
Yediyurappa said, “The Government of Karnataka has envisaged a systematic growth of Bengaluru, with one of the focus areas being shared mobility. As part of our efforts to make the State and its urban landscapes cleaner and greener, this collaboration is a significant step in furthering our vision to establish Karnataka as the EV capital of India. Bengaluru will lead the change with an environment that historically has nurtured innovation. I am excited that we will see innovative technologies and models in shared mobility emerge here, like battery swapping, that can be taken to the rest of India and the world.”
Chetan Maini, co-founder and Vice-Chairman, SUN Mobility, said, “We realise that good infrastructure is a precursor to enabling a vibrant, clean and shared mobility ecosystem in a city like Bengaluru. A great example of this is the three-wheeler market that has 1,80,000 three-wheelers, supported by 85 LPG stations. We want to create a similar supporting ecosystem by deploying 100 Swap Points™ that can power and support all forms of shared mobility in the city, including 2-wheelers, 3-wheelers, and last-mile delivery trucks. Our commitment is to increase adoption of EVs in the shared mobility sector, in Bengaluru.”
