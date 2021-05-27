Sun Pharma Q4 profit up 124%

Despite the uncertainty of a pandemic year, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries expects to see an increase in its overall research spends, particularly its funding of innovative products, said Managing Director Dilip Shanghvi.

Eventhough the company did not give a guidance for the upcoming year, Shanghvi said research spending was normally at about 8-9 per cent of turnover, though it was subdued last year because of the disruptions in clinical trials due to the pandemic.

Sun Pharma posted a consolidated income of ₹8,633 crore for the three months ended March 31, 2021, up over 4 per cent from ₹8,287 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Net profit in the period under review stood at ₹894 crore, up about 124 per cent, when compared to the net profit of ₹399 crore in the corresponding period last year.

The company clocked a total income of ₹34,333 crore for year ended March 31, 2021, compared to ₹33,473 crore in the corresponding period last year.

“FY21 was a year marked by a highly volatile business environment due to the global Covid-19 pandemic and lockdowns in various countries,” he said, pointing out that the company, however, managed to maintain maintain business continuity and record positive overall growth. “While our India business continues to outperform the average industry growth, our global specialty sales have continued to show an improving trend. Global Ilumya sales for the year have grown by 51 per cent to $ 143 million,” he pointed out.

The company’s board of directors also proposed a final dividend of ₹2 per share for the year FY21, in addition to the interim dividend of ₹5.50 per equity share declared on January 29, 2021. The company has repaid debt of about $580 million in FY21, it said.