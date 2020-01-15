Sun Pharma, US-based Rockwell Medical enter into licensing pact for Triferic

Clean facts about e-waste
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries on Wednesday said it has entered into a licensing agreement with US-based Rockwell Medical to commercialise Triferic -- an iron replacement and haemoglobin maintenance drug -- in India.
“Sun Pharma announced that one of its wholly-owned subsidiaries has entered into exclusive licensing and supply agreements with Rockwell Medical Inc (Rockwell), to commercialise Rockwell’s Triferic, a proprietary iron replacement and haemoglobin maintenance drug, for treating anaemia in hemodialysis patients in India,” the drug firm said in a regulatory filing.
As per the terms of the agreement, Sun Pharma will be the exclusive development and commercialisation partner for Triferic during the term of the agreement, subject to its approval in India.
Triferic is the only USFDA-approved therapy in the US indicated to replace iron and maintain haemoglobin in hemodialysis patients via dialysate during each dialysis treatment.
In consideration for the license, Rockwell will be eligible for upfront and milestone payments as well as royalty on net sales, the filing said but added that “the financial terms of the agreement are confidential“.
“Triferic is an innovative anaemia therapy for the patients who are undergoing haemodialysis and offers a unique treatment option. Triferic will help Sun Pharma expand its portfolio in its core therapy areas,” Sun Pharma CEO of India business Kirti Ganorkar said.
According to the 2017 Global Burden of Disease Study, chronic kidney disease was the tenth leading cause of mortality in India, having risen from 14th rank in 2007.
The shares of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries were trading at Rs 447.10, up 0.25 per cent on BSE.
