Auto parts major Sundram Fasteners Ltd’s (SFL) Powertrain Components Division has received the prestigious ‘Supplier of the Year Award’ from General Motors (GM) at its 31st Annual Supplier of the Year awards.

This marks the tenth time that SFL has received the award, according to a statement.

“This prestigious recognition is a source of inspiration and encouragement for us to continue pushing boundaries,” said Arathi Krishna, Managing Director, SFL.

The company has been a supplier to GM for over three decades, providing critical components such as transmission shafts, radiator caps, and pumps & assemblies for use in GM brands such as Cadillac, GMC, and Chevrolet.

