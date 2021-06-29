Sundram Fasteners bags GM’s Supplier of the Year for the 8th time

Sundram Fasteners (SFL) Powertrain Components Division has been awarded Supplier of the Year by General Motors (GM) through its 29th Annual Supplier of the Year awards.

This is the eighth time that SFL has received this award, according to a statement.

SFL has been a GM vendor for over 25 years and has won the Supplier of the Year award five times in a row from 1996 to 2000, and in 2009, 2019 and now, in 2020.

“This recognition is a validation of our commitment to quality, innovation, sustainability and excellence. The fact that we have received this award for the eighth time demonstrates our ability to exceed customer expectations consistently,” said Arathi Krishna, Managing Director, SFL.

“Despite the pandemic related challenges in 2020, we managed to deliver excellence by adroit stock and inventory management, prudent manufacturing planning and intelligent logistics coordination, without compromising the health and safety of our people,” she added.

GM has honoured 122 of its suppliers from 16 countries for supplier performance in the calendar year 2020. The awards are an acknowledgement of global suppliers that have distinguished themselves by exceeding GM’s requirements, resulting in providing GM customers with innovative technologies and high quality.

“As GM works to achieve a future with zero crashes, zero emissions and zero congestion, we are proud to have innovative and dedicated suppliers around the world as partners in this mission,” said Shilpan Amin, GM Vice President, Global Purchasing and Supply Chain.