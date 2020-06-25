Companies

Sundram Fasteners’ division bags honours from General Motors

Our Bureau, Chennai | Updated on June 25, 2020 Published on June 25, 2020

Auto component maker Sundram Fasteners has said that its powertrain components division was named as the ‘GM Supplier of the Year’ by the US automaker General Motors (GM).

This is the seventh time Sundram Fasteners’ has received this award, said a company statement.

“Recognition is always sweeter when it comes from our customers, we are delighted to receive this award for the 7th time from a highly esteemed and demanding customer like GM. This validates our product consistency and quality,” said Aarathi Krishna, Managing Director, Sundram Fasteners, said.

GM has recognised 116 of its best suppliers from 15 countries that have consistently exceeded the company’s expectations, created outstanding value, or introduced innovations.

The ‘Supplier of the Year’ award winners were chosen by a global team of GM purchasing, engineering, quality, manufacturing and logistics executives. Winners were selected based on performance criteria in product purchasing, global purchasing, manufacturing services, customer care, after-sales and logistics.

Sundram Fasteners Ltd
