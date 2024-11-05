Sundram Fasteners Ltd (SFL), a leading auto parts maker, has reported a 10.5 per cent increase in its standalone net profit at ₹131 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, when compared with ₹118 crore in the year-ago quarter.
On a consolidated basis, the company’s net profit for the Q2 was ₹144 crore as against ₹133 crore during the same period the previous year.
The Board on Tuesday declared an interim dividend of ₹3 per share (300 per cent) for FY25.
Standalone revenue from operations stood at ₹1,289 crore in Q2 of this fiscal as against ₹1,232 crore in the year-ago quarter. Domestic sales stood at ₹861 crore against ₹859 crore, while export sales rose 15 per cent to ₹389 crore from ₹337 crore. Consolidated revenue stood at ₹1,486 crore (₹1,482 crore).
Stable commodity prices
Ebitda for the September 2023 quarter was at ₹225 crore as against ₹206 crore during the same period the previous year. “The export-led growth and stable commodity prices have contributed to the expansion of Ebitda margins from 16.6 per cent to 17.3 per cent,” according to a company statement.
The standalone net profit for the half-year ended September 30, 2024, was at ₹262 crore as against ₹231 crore in H1 of FY24. Revenues stood at ₹2,599 crore as against ₹2,449 crore. On a consolidated basis, the company’s net profit stood at ₹287 crore as against ₹262 crore in H1 of the previous fiscal. Consolidated revenue was ₹2,984 crore (₹2,833 crore).
The company has incurred a capital expenditure of ₹238.25 crore for the half year, in line with its planned capital expenditure of ₹400 crore for this fiscal. “These investments will help the company scale in non-auto, EV, hybrid and adjacent spaces,” it said.
