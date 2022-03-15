Sunil Chordia, Chairman & MD, Rajratan Global Wire, elected Chairman, CII Western Region

Mumbai, March 15 Sunil Chordia, Chairman & Managing Director, Rajratan Global Wire Ltd, has been elected Chairman of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Western Region for the year 2022-23, while Dr Praveer Sinha, CEO & Managing Director, The Tata Power Company Ltd., has been elected Deputy Chairman.

Their election was announced at the first meeting of the reconstituted Western Regional Council. The major focus areas for it would be competitiveness, skilling and sustainability.

Dr Sinha has nearly 36 years of experience in the power generation and distribution sector in India and is a qualified Electrical Engineer and has done Master’s in Business Law from the National Law University, Bangalore. He has also done his PhD. from the Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi.

Prior to his present role, he had served as the CEO & MD of Tata Power Delhi Distribution Ltd (TPDDL), a Public Private Partnership with the Delhi Government.

He is a visiting Research Associate at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), Boston, USA, and is also a distinguished Visiting Scholar at the Faculty of Engineering and Architectural Science, Ryerson University, Canada. He is a regular speaker at various forums in India and abroad, including the World Bank, Niti Aayog, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and Rockefeller Foundation.

He is also the Co-Chairman of the CII National Committee on Power as also other Industry bodies.

Chordia has trading experience of almost four years and a science-management education background. He started Rajratan Global Wire Ltd in 1991. The company is India’s leading Tyre Bead Wire manufacturer, Asia’s second largest and globally amongst the top five.

Chordia has had a long association with CII since 2005. He is the Past Chairman of CII – Madhya Pradesh Chapter (2006). Since then he has held various positions in the Western Region, the latest being Co-Chair on International Trade & Investments for 2020-21.

He played an active role as President and board member of the Indore Management Association. He has been a Past Chairman of the Steel Wire Manufacturers’ Association of India and is an active participant in the Executive Council.

He is also promoter and Chairman of a Management Consulting Firm (LFC) which facilitates entrepreneurs of manufacturing SMBs.

As Managing Trustee of Rajratan Foundation, Chordia’s focus areas are healthcare, education and the environment.