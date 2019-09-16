Sunil Paliwal takes charge as Chairman & MD of Kamarajar Port

Sunil Paliwal, a 1993 batch Tamil Nadu Cadre IAS Officer, today took charge as Chairman-cum-Managing Director of Kamarajar Port Ltd.

Before this, Sunil Paliwal was State Labour and Employment Secretary. Starting his career as Sub Collector of Cuddalore district, he had also served as Additional Collector in Nagapattinam district and Collector of Tirunelveli, Theni and Kanniyakumari districts.

Paliwal also held crucial posts like Managing Director of Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board; Managing Director of Tamil Nadu Road Development Company Ltd; Managing Director of Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation and Managing Director of Tamil Nadu Co-operative Milk Producers’ Federation Ltd, says a press release from the port.