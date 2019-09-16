Companies

Sunil Paliwal takes charge as Chairman & MD of Kamarajar Port

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on September 16, 2019 Published on September 16, 2019

Sunil Paliwal, Chairman-cum-Managing Director of Kamarajar Port Ltd

Sunil Paliwal, a 1993 batch Tamil Nadu Cadre IAS Officer, today took charge as Chairman-cum-Managing Director of Kamarajar Port Ltd.

Before this, Sunil Paliwal was State Labour and Employment Secretary. Starting his career as Sub Collector of Cuddalore district, he had also served as Additional Collector in Nagapattinam district and Collector of Tirunelveli, Theni and Kanniyakumari districts.

Paliwal also held crucial posts like Managing Director of Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board; Managing Director of Tamil Nadu Road Development Company Ltd; Managing Director of Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation and Managing Director of Tamil Nadu Co-operative Milk Producers’ Federation Ltd, says a press release from the port.

Published on September 16, 2019
ports
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Landmark Group launches Tridom indoor amusement centre in Hyderabad