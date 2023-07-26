Edible oil brand Sunpure, a part of MK Agrotech Group, announced the expansion of its product portfolio with the launch of mustard oil and expects to clock ₹25 crore in revenues in FY 2023–24.

The parent organisation plans to set up an edible oil refinery in Mumbai to cater to its growing pan-India consumer base, the company said in a release.

“Traditional edible oils such as soybean, palm, sunflower, and mustard oil continue to be the mainstay, even as newer choices are being explored in Indian households. Our mustard oil is rich in monounsaturated fatty acids (MUFA) and polyunsaturated fatty acids (PUFA), including OMEGA 3 and OMEGA 6, making it a healthy choice for all,” said Mannan Khan, Director, MK Agrotech.

MUFA and PUFA are healthy fats that promote good health, lower blood cholesterol levels, reduce the risk of heart disease, and help manage body weight, among other benefits, according to the company. Additionally, Gokaran Singh Pawar, National Sales Head, MK Agrotech, said that they have worked for over five months to identify the market requirements, source quality raw materials, and ensure a smooth manufacturing process in our production facility for the latest Mustard Oil offering.

Currently, the Sunpure range of products includes sunflower oil, filtered groundnut oil, refined groundnut oil, rice bran health, Palmpure (imported refined palmolein oil), sugar, red chilli powder, turmeric powder, and more.

Recently, the company also acquired Riso, an edible oil brand from Maharashtra, in a bid to further strengthen its presence in key markets. In FY 2022–23, the edible oil brand claims to have registered 15 per cent growth, while expanding its footprints across Karnataka, Maharashtra, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Goa and Tamil Nadu.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit