Sunsure Energy said on Wednesday that it has signed an MoU with State-run power sector lender REC for debt financing of ₹10,000 crore.

The MoU was signed on the sidelines of the 4th Global Renewable Energy Investors Meet & Expo (RE-INVEST 2024) organised by the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) in partnership with CII.

“According to the MoU, REC and Sunsure Energy have agreed to partner for debt financing of ₹10,000 crore to support the development of 3 gigawatts (GW) of solar, wind, hybrid, and BESS projects, accelerating India’s transition to green power,” Sunsure Energy said.

Sunsure Energy Chairman and CEO Shashank Sharma said, “While this MoU marks the beginning of our collaborative journey, we foresee immense potential in joining forces. We are aligned with a shared ambition to accelerate India’s transition to a more sustainable and energy-independent future and are very excited about this partnership with REC.”

Sunsure Energy is currently powering the sustainability journey of over 70 Indian industrial giants across 16 States, including multinationals like Sandoz, Lupin, KSB Pumps, Inox Air Products, Emcure, Dabur, and Olon API. With a growing portfolio of solar, wind, and energy storage projects nationwide, Sunsure Energy is committed to making clean energy accessible and affordable for businesses that are shaping a greener future for India.