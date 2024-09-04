Sunsure Energy on Wednesday said that it has secured ₹226-crore long-term debt financing from Tata Capital.

This financing will support Sunsure Energy’s expanding portfolio of open-access solar projects in Uttar Pradesh, totalling 75 MWp in operational capacity.

The financing is structured across five SPVs and covers commissioned solar projects strategically located across Uttar Pradesh. These projects are already delivering clean energy to several renowned industrial consumers in the state, contributing to a greener future and offsetting an estimated 80,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide annually, the company said.

“This long-term financing from Tata Capital is a testament of Sunsure Energy’s commitment to providing a customised suite of renewable energy solutions that contribute to India’s transition towards green energy,” Sunsure Energy Chairman & CEO Shashank Sharma said.

This financing enables the company to further scale up its portfolio of solar open-access projects in Uttar Pradesh and meet the demand for green energy in the state, he added.

“We are committed to advancing India’s clean energy sector through strategic financing. Our support for this project reflects our belief in the transformative potential of renewable energy in India,” Tata Capital Chief Operating Officer (Corporate and Cleantech) Manish Chourasi said.

Sunsure Energy currently provides renewable energy solutions to 70+ Indian industrial companies across over 16 states, including multinationals like Sandoz, KSB Pumps, Emcure, Dabur, Olon API, and more.