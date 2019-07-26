SunTec opens in Melbourne, eyes NZ market too

SunTec Business Solutions, leader in revenue management and customer experience orchestration solutions, is increasing its focus on the Australia and New Zealand markets.

The Thiruvananthapuram-based company has announced the opening of its operations in Melbourne, Australia, in what it says is a significant move after recent launch of its 'Xelerate Digital Core' platform.

It provides an extremely low risk approach for banks to accelerate their digital transformation journey, without having to replace their functionally stable legacy core systems, a company spokesman said here.

SunTec has operations also in the US, the UK, Germany, Singapore and UAE. The Australia and New Zealand operations, till now being handled by the Singapore office, will now be managed by the Melbourne office.

The latest expansion comes at a time when many large banks in Australia and New Zealand are embracing customer centric transformation to stay ahead of the competition. In addition, recent regulatory requirements to improve standards and transparency, prevent misconduct and immediate remediation of customers makes it imperative for banks to act fast. But it is not an easy decision.

Xelerate Digital Core ticks all boxes and simplifies the process by providing an intelligent and flexible middle layer that helps banks embrace a progressive digital transformation strategy.

Nanda Kumar, CEO of SunTec, said, "Setting up operations in Australia is a logical next step as it allows us to be