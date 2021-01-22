Super Carry takes Maruti past Mahindra as No 2 in mini-truck segment; Tata Ace at No1

Mobility paves Samsung’s silver path
India’s largest passenger carmaker, Maruti Suzuki, is beginning to make its presence felt in the CV segment, at least in the mini-trucks.
The company’s mini-truck Super Carry, launched in 2016, displaced Mahindra & Mahindra as the No 2 player in the segment in the December 2020 quarter, No 1 being the Tata Ace. Today, every fifth mini-truck — those with a gross vehicle weight of 2 tonnes or below, with a load carrying capacity of less than a tonne — sold in India is a Super Carry. It has garnered a market share of nearly 20 per cent within a short span of four years.
Maruti was the only player in the segment to record a growth in the December quarter. Super Carry almost doubled its sales to 12,076 units during the quarter — against 6,287 units in the year-ago period — displacing Mahindra & Mahindra, which sold 9,909 units. Segment leader Tata Motors sold 29,686 units.
“Super Carry has been able to create a brand name for itself,” Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director, Marketing and Sales, Maruti Suzuki, told BusinessLine.
“Super Carry owners vouch for its qualities like best-in-segment power, mileage, easy maintenance, comfort and enhanced storage capacity. Additionally, being the first small truck launched with a BS-VI petrol variant offering a powerful 1196 cc 4-cylinder engine, it has found wide acceptance,” he added.
For the April-December 2020 period, Tata Motors, Mahindra and Maruti Suzuki sold 56,061 units, 19,982 units and 19,917 units, respectively.
The mini-truck segment was created after Tata Motors’ launch of the Ace, in 2005. A few years later, Mahindra entered it and now has three products — Jeeto, Maxximo and Supro.
Though higher payload vehicles such as pick-up trucks have started gaining momentum over the past 7-8 years, mini-trucks continue to attract their own set of buyers; but sales continue to grow at a moderate pace.
Maruti Suzuki has sold more than 70,000 units of Super Carry since its launch. The S-CNG variant contributes 23 per cent of sales with a growth rate of 15 per cent over FY20.
The company recently expanded Super Carry S-CNG sales to New Delhi.
