Suprajit Engineering ropes in US professional, James Ryan

Auto parts maker Suprajit Engineering has appointed James Gerard Ryan as President – Controls & Cables Global Operations (except India).

The company, in a regulatory filing to exchanges, said Jim Ryan is a US national and a seasoned professional with rich experience in the controls and cables space. He has been in executive and general management roles within a global manufacturing environment, with a proven record of providing impactful results to overall business performance and development.

Joins core M&A team

Jim has extensive global expertise and has previously worked at Capro, Teleflex, Kongsberg and till recently at Leggett & Platt. “All legal entities in controls and cable business outside of India (Wescon Controls, Suprajit Europe, Suprajit Koper) in the Suprajit group will report to Jim,” said the company’s note.

Jim will report to Mohan NS, Group CEO of Suprajit group, and work closely with Akhilesh Rai, Chief Strategy Officer and Director, as he also joins Suprajit’s core M&A Team to assess global opportunities, according to the company.

Commenting on the appointment, K Ajith Kumar Rai, Founder and Chairman of Suprajit Engineering, said, “Jim, with his rich experience of having worked in senior positions in a Global environment, brings focus to Suprajit’s international operations. With his joining, the top management of Suprajit gets additional strength to take on new challenges to ‘grow profitably’.”

Mohan, welcoming Jim on board, said, “Jim, with his experience and expertise, will be a great value add to ‘Team Suprajit’ as we steer and run the organisation professionally and I welcome Jim on board”.

“I am excited about building our future and contributing to a profitable growth at Suprajit,” said Jim Ryan.