Suprajit Engineering ropes in US professional, James Ryan

Travel pass: Pros may outweigh cons
IATA’s mobile application will allow travellers to store and manage certifications for Covid-19 tests or ...
Auto parts maker Suprajit Engineering has appointed James Gerard Ryan as President – Controls & Cables Global Operations (except India).
The company, in a regulatory filing to exchanges, said Jim Ryan is a US national and a seasoned professional with rich experience in the controls and cables space. He has been in executive and general management roles within a global manufacturing environment, with a proven record of providing impactful results to overall business performance and development.
Suprajit Engineering: Covid‐19 challenges continue with supply chain, availability of manpower
Jim has extensive global expertise and has previously worked at Capro, Teleflex, Kongsberg and till recently at Leggett & Platt. “All legal entities in controls and cable business outside of India (Wescon Controls, Suprajit Europe, Suprajit Koper) in the Suprajit group will report to Jim,” said the company’s note.
Jim will report to Mohan NS, Group CEO of Suprajit group, and work closely with Akhilesh Rai, Chief Strategy Officer and Director, as he also joins Suprajit’s core M&A Team to assess global opportunities, according to the company.
Auto parts sector sees PLI scheme driving it to global destinations
Commenting on the appointment, K Ajith Kumar Rai, Founder and Chairman of Suprajit Engineering, said, “Jim, with his rich experience of having worked in senior positions in a Global environment, brings focus to Suprajit’s international operations. With his joining, the top management of Suprajit gets additional strength to take on new challenges to ‘grow profitably’.”
Mohan, welcoming Jim on board, said, “Jim, with his experience and expertise, will be a great value add to ‘Team Suprajit’ as we steer and run the organisation professionally and I welcome Jim on board”.
“I am excited about building our future and contributing to a profitable growth at Suprajit,” said Jim Ryan.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
IATA’s mobile application will allow travellers to store and manage certifications for Covid-19 tests or ...
A 2010 Act to regulate the medical sector flounders in implementation, even as healthcare remains ...
The scheme to boost local medtech manufacturing is timely, especially given the raging pandemic. But ...
Do pilots sleep on their job?
The second Covid wave has unleashed fresh uncertainties for the equity markets. Here are four stocks to ride ...
Several factors, including surging Covid cases, indicate more volatility ahead
Healthy loan book and stable asset quality, among other things, hold it in good stead
The stock is suitable for long-term investors, given multiple positives and reasonable valuation
An exotic pastiche of sorts, Armenia’s food is a subtly-influenced cuisine that retains a flavour of its own
A lockdown victim ponders over some imponderables
It’s been ten months since I left my private little bunker in Elsewhere — but today, I’m in my sister’s ...
It’s Sachin Tendulkar’s 49th birthday — a perfect occasion for a quiz on India’s cricket sensation
Monotype’s 2021 type trends report points to a return to hand and the familiar
As ‘ear-points’ between a company and a customer grow, we are witnessing a rise in audio assets
‘Desi Twitter challenger’ Koo on connecting like-minded folks
Coca-Cola has just introduced an oat milk line in the US under its Simply brand. Smart move, say industry ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...