Supreme Court dismisses BharatPe’s special leave petition

Bengaluru, April 13

Supreme Court has dismissed the special leave petition (SLP) filed by BharatPe in the ongoing tussle between PhonePe and BharatPe over the alleged misuse of the term ‘Pe’.

The Supreme Court order read, “ We are not inclined to entertain the special leave petitions under Article 136 of the Constitution of India. The SLPs are accordingly dismissed.” BusinessLine has reviewed a copy of the order.

‘Pe’ in Devanagari

The petition was filed by BharatPe (Resilient Innovations) challenging the judgment of the Bombay High Court, which allowed PhonePe to file a fresh suit against BharatPe. In the court order dated October 22, the Bombay High Court noted that PhonePe has no registration of the word ‘Pe’, instead it has a label with the Devanagari word Pe. The HC had allowed PhonePe to withdraw the earlier suit and kept the rights and contentions of the parties open, granting PhonePe the liberty to file a fresh suit.

SC observations

Commenting on the dismissal of the SLP, a PhonePe spokesperson said, “The Supreme Court observed during the course of hearing that the petitioner/Resilient Innovations were not prejudiced in any manner by the impugned judgments of the Bombay High Court, and the underlying reasons cited to file the SLP did not merit the intervention of the Hon’ble Supreme Court. During the course of hearing, the Supreme Court observed that PhonePe cannot be left remediless or without any recourse and hence the SLP was dismissed in limine (on the threshold).”

The spokesperson added that SLP was yet another attempt by Resilient Innovation to delay proceedings in the legal actions initiated by PhonePe with respect to the usage of the marks ‘PostPe’ / ‘postpe’. “PhonePe is determined to protect and secure the rights of PhonePe and the value of its brand. The dismissal of the said SLP by the Supreme Court cleared the way for PhonePe to proceed further with its suit at the Bombay High Court,” she said.

Further, a BharatPe spokesperson said, “The petition before the Supreme Court was on a question of law pertaining to withdrawal of suits and not on the merits of PhonePe’s trade mark infringement claim. The Supreme Court was of the opinion that since the Single Judge’s order of the Bombay High Court adequately protects the interest of Resilient Innovation, it was not necessary to adjudicate on the question of law raised in the petition. We are committed to defending any claim for trade mark infringement which may be brought by PhonePe before the Hon’ble Bombay High Court or any forum.”

Not the first tussle

This is not the first legal tussle between BharatPe and PhonePe over trademark infringement. Earlier in 2019, PhonePe filed a case against BharatPe in the Delhi High Court over the alleged misuse of the suffix ‘Pe.’ Later, in April 2021, PhonePe’s plea to issue an injunction against BharatPe was rejected by the Delhi High Court. Following that, PhonePe appealed the Delhi High Court’s order, but later withdrew it in June.