Companies

Supreme Court order a validation of Tata group values and ethics: Ratan Tata

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on March 26, 2021

Ratan Tata

Ratan Tata on Friday said the decision by the Supreme Court against claims made by Cyrus Mistry is a validation of the values and ethics of the Tata group.

 

“I appreciate and am grateful for the judgement passed by the Supreme Court today. It is not an issue of winning or losing. After relentless attacks on my integrity and the ethical conduct of the group, the judgement upholding all the appeals of Tata Sons is a validation of the values and ethics that have always been the guiding principles of the group. It reinforces the fairness and justice displayed by our judiciary,” Tata said in a tweet

Published on March 26, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

NCLAT
board of directors (appointment and change)
Supreme Court of India
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.