Supreme Court order a validation of Tata group values and ethics: Ratan Tata

Ratan Tata on Friday said the decision by the Supreme Court against claims made by Cyrus Mistry is a validation of the values and ethics of the Tata group.

“I appreciate and am grateful for the judgement passed by the Supreme Court today. It is not an issue of winning or losing. After relentless attacks on my integrity and the ethical conduct of the group, the judgement upholding all the appeals of Tata Sons is a validation of the values and ethics that have always been the guiding principles of the group. It reinforces the fairness and justice displayed by our judiciary,” Tata said in a tweet