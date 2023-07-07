The Supreme Court has rejected low-cost airline SpiceJet’s plea for additional time to make payments to Kalanithi Maran, as mandated by the court’s earlier order from February. The court firmly criticised SpiceJet for pursuing what it deemed as a “luxury litigation” and emphasized the importance of upholding commercial morale.

During the hearing, SpiceJet, represented by senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, requested an extension and expressed readiness to pay ₹10 crore immediately to demonstrate their commitment. However, senior advocate Maninder Singh, representing Maran, argued that SpiceJet had failed to comply with the court’s previous order and urged against granting any extension.

Non-compliance

In February 2023, the Supreme Court disposed of the case by directing SpiceJet to encash its ₹270-crore bank guarantee and pay ₹75 crore in interest within three months. Nonetheless, in May, Maran approached the Delhi High Court, asserting that SpiceJet had not adhered to the Supreme Court’s order. Consequently, the Delhi High Court directed SpiceJet to pay the entire interest amount of ₹380 crore to Maran, highlighting SpiceJet’s non-compliance.

To provide some background, in 2015, Maran and KAL Airways transferred their majority stake in SpiceJet to Ajay Singh, the current Chairman and Managing Director, along with taking on the airline’s liabilities. Maran alleged that warrants and preference shares promised under the agreement were not issued, leading to arbitration proceedings against SpiceJet and Singh.

In 2018, an arbitration panel ruled against Maran’s damage claims but awarded him a refund of ₹579 crore plus interest. SpiceJet was instructed to furnish a bank guarantee of ₹329 crore and make a cash deposit of ₹250 crore.

Subsequently, Maran sought enforcement of the arbitral award through the Delhi High Court, which ruled in his favour in September 2020. However, the Supreme Court stayed the order in November 2020.