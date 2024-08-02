Supriya Lifescience, a maker of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs), has elevated the promoter Wagh family’s next generation to key roles in the company.

Dr Saloni Wagh takes over as Managing Director and Shivani Satish Wagh takes on the role of Joint Managing Director, while Founder Dr Satish Waman Wagh takes on the role of Whole-Time Director and Executive Chairman, a note from the company said. The management changes are effective immediately, from 1st August 2024.

The company’s shares closed at ₹422.45 on BSE, up almost six per cent on Friday.

With over 10 years in business operations and marketing, Dr. Saloni has played an integral role in Supriya Lifescience’s growth, the company said. Dr Saloni said she expected to leverage the company’s scientific expertise and operational excellence to drive innovation and create value for stakeholders. “In a rapidly evolving pharmaceutical landscape, we must remain agile and forward-thinking, ensuring our solutions continue to meet global healthcare needs,” she said.

Shivani Wagh joined Supriya Lifescience in 2014, and specialises in marketing.

“By fostering a culture of collaboration and continuous improvement, we aim to enhance our product offerings and expand our global reach. Our focus will be on developing strategic partnerships and exploring new markets to drive our long-term growth ambitions,” she said, in a statement. Dr Satish Wagh, Founder of Supriya Lifesciencesaid his focus would be on empowering the leaders “to take bold steps towards a sustainable future”.