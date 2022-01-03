Suresh Raju named TiE-Hyderabad President

The Indus Entrepreneurs (TiE-Hyderabad) has appointed Suresh Raju as its President with effect from January 1, 2022.

Suresh Raju, the Founding Managing Partner of Jupiter Alternative Investment Fund, has succeeded Manohar Reddy, Past President of the Chapter and Founder-CEO of Feuji Inc.

“The Chapter will continue to play a key role in engaging local entrepreneurial ecosystem through well-known TiE programmes like MentorAdvisor, Investor Connect, TiE Women and TiE Young Entrepreneurs, TiE-SNC Israel,” Suresh Raju said in a statement.

“More and more entrepreneurs are starting businesses in tier-ii and tier-iii cities. We will support them by enabling mentoring and knowledge sharing, networking, funding and facilitating customer connections in newer markets,” he said.

He said the TiE Chapter will launch a new programme this year to connect and build start-up ecosystems in tier-ii and tier-iii cities.

Rashida Adenwala (Founder Partner of R&A Associates) has been appointed as Vice-President of the Chapter.

The other board members include: Annapragada Venkateswara Rao (Investor and Business Mentor); Balaji Bhyravbhatla (Managing Director of HyLasCo Bio-Technology (India) Private Limited); and Bhat Dittakavi (Founder-CEO at, Variance Ai).