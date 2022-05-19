Surface Measurement Systems to set up pharma lab in Hyd

The UK-based Surface Measurement Systems (SMS) will set up its Particle Characterisation Laboratory in Hyderabad.

Spread across 7,000 sqm, the facility will be a state-of-the-art laboratory with focus on pharmaceutical powder characterisation.

An announcement on the lab was made after Telangana Minister for Industries KT Rama Rao’s meeting with leadership of SMS during his visit of London on Wednesday.

The Particle Characterisation Laboratory will be the only lsuch laboratory in India to offer specialised of particle characterisation test service.

In addition, the expertise in Particle Characterisation Laboratories as well as SMS , will allow these particle characterisation test services to be offered globally, with a focus on pharmaceutical powders.

SMS develops and engineers innovative experimental techniques and instrumentation for physico-chemical characterisation of complex solids.

SMS is the world leader in advanced instruments for powder characterisation and has invented the Dynamic Vapour Sorption instrument, according to a release.