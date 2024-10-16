Online surveys and forms company SurveyMonkey has announced its new office in Bengaluru, a pivotal step in its global expansion strategy. With its new office in Whitefield, the local SurveyMonkey team currently employs over 50 experienced engineers and product managers with plans for continued hiring.

The new Bengaluru office adds to the company’s physical locations in California, Oregon, Canada, Ireland, The Netherlands, and Italy. With teams across the US, UK, Canada, Europe, Australia, and now India, the company can operate across multiple time zones. Additionally, the SurveyMonkey platform supports over 56 languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Punjabi, and Bengali.

“Our Bengaluru office reflects our commitment to building a global workforce and leveraging top talent wherever it may be,” said Eric Johnson, CEO of SurveyMonkey. “By establishing a presence here, we are not only enhancing our product development capabilities but also deepening our connection with a rapidly growing customer base in India, a market that is increasingly important to our global strategy.”

The company also has plans to double its India-based team by the end of March 2025 and sustain this growth with continued hiring throughout 2025. It is pursuing local talent in areas such as HR, data, and security to strengthen its core operations. SurveyMonkey has onboarded thousands of paying customers throughout India, demonstrating market demand and growth across key use cases such as customer satisfaction, employee feedback, and market research.

“Our talented team in Bengaluru is already pushing the boundaries of what’s possible, driven by a commitment to collaboration and innovation,” said Jeetendra Agrawal, Vice-President of Engineering at SurveyMonkey. “As we continue to expand, we remain focused on enhancing teamwork across borders and accelerating product adoption to ensure our solutions are perfectly aligned with the evolving needs of our global customers.”

