SurveySparrow opens new office in Chennai

SurveySparrow, the rapidly growing experience management platform, has announced the opening of their new office in Chennai with plans for expansion. The inclusive workforce of the company already includes employees from across 12 states.
With studies suggesting that India’s female labour force participation is the lowest in South Asia, the company aims to bring the standing female-male employment ratio of 33:67 to 50:50, as part of its diversity programme.
This is the company’s second office in India after Kochi which has over 100 employees. The total strength of employees is expected to double by the end of this year. Starting with 30 employees, the Chennai office is expected to at least triple the team size by the end of 2021.
Being an organisation that advocates and believes in wealth creation for employees, 50 per cent of their employees hold ESOPs, and they plan to continue to encourage the benefit plan for all key positions.
Started in 2017, the young company’s explosive growth had made headlines many times in the earlier years. Their most celebrated product launches of NPS platform and 360 degree assessments, won them many awards, including Red Herring Top 100 in North America 2020, and KMA IT start-up of the year 2019.
The company has also been named as G2’s fastest-growing product two years in a row, 2020 and 2021. The clientele includes Warner bros, Grant Thornton, Deloitte, Siemens, Godrej and more.
